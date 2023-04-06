Play Brightcove video

Watch as Bruce McKenzie travels to Whithorn to speak to Tyler Jolly.

Scottish boxing sensation Tyler Jolly has his sights set on becoming world champion after winning his first professional fight after just 22 seconds.

The Whithorn boxer won gold for Scotland in 2017 at the Youth Commonwealth Games.

He followed that up with the fastest knock-out in Commonwealth Games history in 2022 where he went to pick up the bronze medal.

Tyler jokes though that the reason he first got into boxing was because he was not very good at football. He said: "I was never good at football really. So I just thought I would try boxing and I got a love for it. I enjoyed it and started getting a bit better and all of a sudden, here we are."

The win inside 22 seconds in his first professional fight has fuelled his confidence, with the feeling of seeing him family and friends cheering him on, he said: "It was definitely the best moment of my life.

"Seeing all of my pals and my family, it was a bit surreal. You see your heroes making their professional debut and then it was my turn and it was a bit surreal.

“I didn’t think it would end that fast but I am confident in my ability and I know I can get past these first few fights, not quite as quick maybe, but I can move up the ladder pretty fast."

Tyler's coach Wullie has mentored him in the ring since he was eight-years-old.

Tyler's coach Wullie has high hopes for his career in the sport. Credit: ITV

Wullie speaks of the delight and emotions of joy he felt at seeing him make his professional debut in the sport. He said: "He was totally different, absolutely class.

"You just can’t really describe it. To watch him going through the ropes and his name being shouted. Even when he stopped the guy as quick as he did, I would just have liked a wee bit longer to watch him but we didn’t get that. You don’t get paid for the overtime."

Tyler's attention now looks ahead in his career and although he is not getting ahead of himself, the talented Scottish boxer has his ambitions firmly to become world champion.

He said: "You hear every boxer saying this but it is 100% true. Boxing saves more lives than it takes. Boxing gets a bad wrap in the press sometimes but boxing saves a lot more lives than it takes.

"A lot of boxing is getting folk off the street and getting them to do something. Getting the boy who was over hyped or over excited as a wee boy, getting him hitting a bag and getting some discipline.

"Structuring my life was so important, I would go to school, have my dinner and then go to boxing, that was just my routine. I would run in the morning too. I don’t know what I would do without boxing, it is scary to think to be honest.

"I am ready to go but the end goal is world champion, 100%."

