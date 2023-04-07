Three people have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol across Dumfries and Galloway in one night.

On Thursday 6 April, officers from Police Scotland responded to reports from concerned members of the public.

The first arrest was in Dumfries following a report to the police. Patrols traced the driver who provided a drink-drive reading over six times the limit.

The second was arrested after they failed to stop following a collision in Kirkcudbright. This driver was traced and tested over three times the limit.

The third person caught was traced on the M74 motorway, driving with twice the legal limit of alcohol in their system.

Inspector Gavin McHallum said: "It is really disappointing to see so many people driving under the influence of alcohol; this demonstrates their utter disregard for the potential consequence.

"Irresponsible actions like this can have far-reaching consequences for not only the driver but innocent members of the public, as we saw last night with the damage caused to an innocent person's vehicles.

"I’d like to thank the public who brought some of these incidents to our attention. Please think really hard about the consequences of drink-driving and do the decent thing, leave your vehicle parked up and get a lift or a taxi."

The police force reiterated their concerns over drink-driving, saying they take reports seriously and actively target those who risk the lives of others by driving under the influence.

