Police are investigating a collision that injured two pedestrians in Penrith.

It happened in the car park outside of Sainsbury's and Premier Inn on Thursday 6 April at around 4pm.

The collision involved a MG VS and two pedestrians, leaving one man seriously injured.

One of the pedestrians, a man in his 60s, was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle by air ambulance where his condition is described as serious but stable.

The other pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Cumberland Infirmary with minor injuries.

The driver of the MG was uninjured.

Officers would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

Information can be reported online on the Cumbria Police website quoting incident number 132 of 7 April 2023, or by calling 101. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

