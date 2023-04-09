Police are investigating a burglary that had happened over the Easter holidays in Cumbria.

The incident happened between 9pm on 7 April and 1am on 8 April in Ackenthwaite, Milnthorpe.

Officers have said that one of the suspects is described as a as a tall male, slim build, wearing all black and had a black hat on.

Cumbria Police added in a statement: "Anyone with any information, any dashcam footage from vehicles travelling in the area at that time or any CCTV opportunities to please contact police.

