A 13-year-old boy from Cumbria, who last year raised over £250,000 for Ukrainian children has launched a second fundraiser.

Gabriel Clark became viral in April 2022 after thousands entered a raffle to win his handmade wooden bowl to raise funds for charity Save the Children.

A year later, the young woodwork has visited a Ukrainian school in Warsaw funded by the charity, to learn more about the impact of his fundraising.

The school supports over 450 children from Ukraine aged 6-17 to study the Ukrainian curriculum in their native language, while providing Polish language lessons and helping children integrate into Poland.

The children painted wooden eggs together, a popular Ukrainian Easter tradition, and played games, as well as discussing their hobbies and the things they had in common.

Following his visit, Gabriel said he would be carving a new bowl, called 'The Hope bowl', with the aim of raising funds for the charity’s Emergency Fund, which supports children in crisis all around the world.

Gabriel said: “Being at the school in Poland and seeing how much the funds raised last year have helped the Ukrainian children there, I just knew I had to do another fundraiser.

“Meeting the children there was amazing, but also devastating. We had so much in common, but our circumstances are so different.

“I spoke to one ten-year-old boy who plays the drums, like I do, and he also does Taekwondo, which I love. It amazed me because it’s such an unusual sport. It just reminded me that these children are just like any other child, but they’ve been through so much. If there’s any way of helping them and other children who need it, then I think we all should.”

Gabriel painted wooden eggs with the Ukrainian school children. Credit: Gabriel Clark.

Lisa Aubrey, Head Of Regional Fundraising And Engagement At Save The Children, said: “We are incredibly grateful for Gabriel’s continued support and everyone who has so far entered the draw for his latest wooden masterpiece.

"Our ambition to make the world a better place for children simply couldn't happen without the efforts of young people like Gabriel.

"I hope his incredible feat inspires other children to use their passions and imaginations to raise money, whether it’s a sporting challenge or utilising their creative skillset, any small action can go a long way."

The draw for Gabriel’s Hope Bowl will close on Friday 14 April.

