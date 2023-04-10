Junior doctors across Cumbria will strike for 96 hours, starting at 7am on Tuesday 11 April.

Members of the British Medical Associaion (BMA) and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) in England voted in favour of industrial action.

The strikes will affect both NHS trusts in Cumbria and will come just after the Easter bank holiday which saw some services closed and many staff on annual leave due to school holidays.

A spokesperson for North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust (NCIC) said: "Our priority is to keep our patients safe, therefore we putting extensive plans in place to minimise the impact of the action and to keep as many services running as possible.

"Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is very important that anyone who needs urgent medical care continues to come forward, especially in emergency and life-threatening situations.

"Unfortunately we will have to postpone some planned routine appointments and procedures to make sure we can prioritise those who need urgent care.

"If we have not contacted you via letter or phone call, please attend your appointment as planned."

Dr David Levy, medical director of NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board said: "The public’s support during previous periods of industrial action has been invaluable and we are immensely grateful to them for continuing to use NHS services appropriately during these times of pressure."

Both unions are also discussing the proposal of strikes for their members in Scotland.

The BMA opened a ballot for Scottish junior doctors on 29 March which will close on 5 May. The HCSA will open a ballot on Friday 14 April which will also close on 5 May.

