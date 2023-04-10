Scotland's Team Mouat won gold on Sunday night when they defeated host nation Canada at the World Men's Curling Championship.

The team, which includes Dumfries-born Grant Hardie and Bobby Lammie and Stranraer-born Hammy McMillan Jr, ended the final in Ottawa on a score of 9-3.

Scotland skip Bruce Mouat said "That was unreal! I didn’t expect the final to go that way, but I’m just so proud of everyone who’s been part of our team. I’m over the moon.

"It was amazing. We shot the lights out. We knew we need an A+ game to win a world final and that’s what we said this morning."

Canada’s skip Brad Gushue said: "When you’re down by 4-0 to a team of Bruce’s calibre, your odds are not good. They played an incredible game. Even if we’d played our best, it might not have been good enough, the way they played."

With Canada taking the silver medal, bronze went to Switzerland who won a decisive 11-3 victory over Italy.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...