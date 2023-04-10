Police and military personnel had to be called in after an unknown device was discovered by metal detectorists near Carlisle.

The item was found during the annual metal detecting rally, organised by Brampton and Longtown Rotary.

It was subsequently destroyed by officials from Catterick Garrison.

The find was thought to be a second world war device for the home guard although this has not been confirmed by the army.

President of the club Ian Forth said: "This was not what we were expecting but it all added to the variety of what turned out to be a very successful day.

"Our stewards taped off a wide area and the police and the army all dealt with the incident promptly. We kept the detectorists informed as the situation unfolded."

A Georgian fob seal could have been used to stamp a person's signature in sealing wax on official documents. Credit: Brampton and Longtown Rotary

Aside from the unknown device, finds of the day included a roman knife, a Georgian fob seal and three coins dated to 1575.

Approximately £1,400 was raised for charities and causes supported by the Rotary Club.

Organiser of the event, Peter Sedgwick, said: "The weather was great, with a turn out of 125 enthusiasts with some very positive feedback from those attending. We are absolutely delighted with some of the finds."

Three silver coins of threepence dated 1575 during the reign of Elizabeth I were also discovered. Credit: Brampton and Longtown Rotary

