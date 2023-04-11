A funding boost of £950,000 from the Scottish Government aims to improve the health of older veterans over the next three years.

The cash was awarded to the Unforgotten Forces partnership of armed forces and civilian charities, who deliver support for ex-service men and women over the age of 60 in Scotland, including escorting them to medical appointments or helping them claim benefits.

The partnership is made up of charities such as Poppy Scotland, Legion Scotland, Combat Stress, Erskine, Luminate, Fighting with Pride and Fares4Free. They will now be able to continue their work until March 2026.

The Scottish Minister for Veterans Graeme Day MSP said: “The Scottish Government is wholehearted in our commitment to ensuring that our Armed Forces community receive the best support that we can offer. They are an integral part of our society with a considerable contribution to make.

"I am delighted that we are able to continue to fund the excellent work of the Unforgotten Forces consortium. The success of the consortium illustrates the real value that can be generated from collaboration and the sharing of best practise across the third sector.”

Unforgotten Forces co-ordinator for Age Scotland Frank Gribben said: “We are delighted that the Scottish Government has recognised the value of Unforgotten Forces and the needs of the older veteran’s community, and has invested such a large amount in the partnership that supports them.“This will allow us, over the next three years, to continue providing older members of Scotland’s ex-Armed Forces community with a wide range of social opportunities and activities to improve their health and wellbeing, with tailored and high-quality support where it is needed."

