A drink-driver was caught by police after his van got stuck in mud on a rural road late at night.

Gerard Richard Monk has been handed a 25-month driving ban and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Two police officers were on patrol between Shap and Appleby just before midnight on 19 March. They found a white Ford Transit which had been driven by 41-year-old Monk.

After failing a breath test he was arrested, taken into custody and an evidential breath sample showed he was exactly three times the legal driving limit.

Monk admitted that he had been out for a meal earlier in the day and consumed six pints. He said he didn’t think he had been over the legal limit and told of going to Tebay services to get some food.

Today at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court he admitted charges of drink-driving, having no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Magistrates heard Monk had 11 crimes to his name, his last conviction being for dangerous driving in 2019 after he drove a van at two police officers controlling heavy traffic flow during the Appleby Horse Fair. Both had to jump out of his path with one PC struck on the hand by his vehicle and the other having a foot run over.

Monk said: “I’m just sorry for my actions. It was my fault. I admitted it straight away. I’m here to take my punishment.”

