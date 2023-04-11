Yellow weather warnings are in place for Cumbria and much of the South of Scotland.

From around 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, the Met Office is predicting a spell of strong winds of up to 44mph which will bring the potential for some disruption.

The South West of Scotland is expected to be hit with heavy rain which could lead to some difficult travel conditions with spray and flooding expected on roads.

The strong winds will likely cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport and some short term loss of power is possible.

It's also probable that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by large waves or spray.

The wind warning across Cumbria is expected to end at around 11pm tonight whereas the rain in Scotland will continue until midnight.

