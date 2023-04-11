SNP leader Humza Yousaf says that former Chief Executive Peter Murrell has not been suspended from the party but they will not pay his legal fees.

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's husband, Mr Murrell, was arrested last week in a police investigation into the SNP's finances.

He was questioned by detectives as police searched his Glasgow home before being released.

Ms Sturgeon's replacement, Mr Yousaf, said: "I operate on the premise that people are innocent until proven guilty, he's obviously been questioned under caution.

"I'll be castigated if we pay his legal fees, castigated if we don't, so we've taken the decision as a party not to pay those legal fees given that he's no longer the chef executive of the party."

Police Scotland have been investigating the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Mr Murrell, 58, stepped down as chief executive - a role he held for more than 20 years - during the recent leadership campaign to replace his wife.

A spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon has previously told reporters that the former first minister will “fully co-operate with Police Scotland if required” adding she “had no prior knowledge” of the force’s actions.

Ms Sturgeon resigned last month citing the 'brutality of modern politics taking its toll' as a factor in her stepping down.

