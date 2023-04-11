By Tim Backshall

A disciplinary hearing has begun into whether a Cumbria Police inspector indulged in "discreditable conduct" and should be dismissed.

Inspector Simon Gee is alleged to have made sexualised comments towards female colleagues at an out-of-work leaving event. It is also claimed that he intentionally touched the bare leg of a woman officer.

Cumbria Police says: "This conduct, if proven, amounts to gross misconduct and is so serious as to justify dismissal."

The leaving event for a colleague took place at pubs and bars in Lancaster on the 2nd of September 2021.

The hearing, at the Police Federation offices in Penrith, was told that, while at the Sun Hotel Inspector Gee greeted one female officer, referred to as PC A to protect her identity, by making reference to her breasts and low cut top. However, the hearing was told that she did not appear to be offended.

Another officer, referred to as PC B, gave evidence about a sexual comment directed towards her. Before leaving she got onto a friend's bicycle for fun and rode it in the alleyway next to the pub. She said Inspector Gee approached her and made a sexual remark which she considered to be "a lighthearted joke, a drunken comment."

She said she told him: "Go away you creep". She said she had thought it was a strange comment from her shift Inspector and that it was inappropriate but she was not offended "in the slightest."

The disciplinary hearing also heard of a third incident when he is alleged to have made inappropriate or sexualised comments while still at the pub.

Later, at another bar, it is alleged that he intentionally touched a female officer's bare leg. The hearing was shown CCTV footage of the incident and told that the inspector accepts that he touched PC C but said it was a joke and had apologised afterwards.

A male officer who witnessed the incident told the hearing that the atmosphere had been very awkward afterwards and Inspector Gee had walked away.

But the male officer accepted he had "obviously got that bit wrong" when the video showed the inspector staying at the table and the conversation appearing to carry on as normal.

Inspector Gee denies any behaviour which could be classed as misconduct or gross misconduct. The hearing is expected to last for four days.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...