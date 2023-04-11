Play Brightcove video

Lisa Thomson has become the first woman to be inducted into the Melrose Rugby Hall of Fame.

At an event held over the Melrose Sevens weekend, Thomson joined Eric Paxton and Collins Injera as the newest players to be immortalised by the club.

Speaking at the event, she said: "We didn't have anybody to look up to when we were younger, not females anyway so that's a huge legacy that I want to leave. I want to be an inspiration, I want to inspire young girls and boys to pick up a rugby ball."

Lisa began her career at the age of five playing for Hawick Mini and went on to play at Langholm and Melrose Ladies before being capped against England.

She has now represented Scotland 49 times and only last week won a bronze medal at the World Series in Hong Kong with the GB Sevens squad.

Lisa said: "It's a huge honour. Some of the people that a in that hall of fame, it's mad to be anywhere near them."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...