A group of hikers who took magic mushrooms while out on the Lake District fells had to be helped by mountain rescue volunteers.

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team received a number of calls from people who had come across the group at Newlands.

Two members of the party were feeling unwell, including the driver.

They were walked down the fell and given advice by the mountain rescue team medic.

The incident involved 11 team members for a total of two hours

