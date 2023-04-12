Kendal Calling has announced more of its Thursday lineup with Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Scouting for Girls leading the bill.

Black Honey, Gengahr and Rose Gray were also added to the Cumbrian festival which will begin on 27 July.

The new acts join the likes of Kasabian, Royal Blood and Blossoms who will take to the stage at Lowther Deer Park.

Last year, the festival was attended by around 35,000 people after the event took a two-year hiatus because of the COVID pandemic.

Nile Rodgers has been a recognisable name in the music industry since the 1970s and has sold over 500 million albums worldwide in addition to being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Scouting for Girls are known for their hit singles She's so lovely, Heartbeat and Elvis ain't dead. They also host an annual fundraising gig at the UK's highest pub, the Tan Hill Inn, near Kirby Lonsdale.

