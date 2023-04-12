Heavy rain and wind has caused destruction and travel disruption across the region.

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office for Cumbria and the South of Scotland for disruptive weather that began yesterday afternoon.

A Whitehaven Pub received heavy damage to a structure that sheltered its beer garden.

The owner of The Strand pub said: "It’s lucky nobody was injured and that’s the main thing."

Strong winds of up to 44mph battered Cumbria. Credit: ITV Border

Two lanes have been closed on the M6 Northbound between junction 43 (Carlisle) and junction 44 (Carlisle North) due to an overturned lorry.

Traffic is queuing on the left hand lane.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said: "The vehicle is currently being recovered.It is expected to remain closed for around 2 hours."

Play Brightcove video

A derailed freight train was blocking the line between Workington and Carlisle with replacement bus services in place.

Lines have now reopened.

A road between Wigton and Caldbeck was blocked by a fallen tree near Brocklebank.

The tree has since been cleared by a local farmer. Credit: Viewer photo

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...