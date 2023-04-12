Kyle Dempsey has been given a 12 month suspended sentence for what Judge Unsworth called a "ruthless, merciless and ugly attack" on a club bouncer.

On 1 March, the former Carlisle United midfielder pled guilty to assaulting a doorman at Maryport Labour Club last July.

His 50-year-old father Michael Shane Dempsey also pled guilty to actual bodily assault on Mr Daryl Jarvis. He was given a 13 month suspended prison sentence.

The assault happened at the Maryport club hours after Bolton's pre-season friendly against Carlisle United at Brunton Park.

In a special sentencing hearing yesterday, Kyle Dempsey admitted that he was “embarrassed” and might have jeopardised his career after he “completely lost it” and attacked Mr Jarvis who was left bleeding and injured.

The incident happened after Kyle Dempsey, of Blackpool, and Michael Dempsey, of Whitecroft, Maryport, forced their way into the club after they had previously been prevented from entering.

The defence claimed that the footballer and his father had overboard and used excessive self-defence but this was rejected by Judge Unsworth.

It emerged yesterday that Kyle Dempsey had been briefly knocked unconscious in the street by a man who, the court heard, had caused previous trouble for them. That man was seen heading towards the Labour Club at around 10.30pm with father and son then following in a bid to speak with him.

Mr Jarvis told the court he “pulled” Kyle Dempsey outside after he arrived at the club as part of a “swarm” of people. Michael Dempsey then threw a punch, he said, which connected with his face and the bouncer then recalled feeling "multiple strikes to my body and face and head” as he was “bent double” and being kept down.

Mr Jarvis broke free, reported the incident to club management and bolted the front doors shut with the others locked outside. But while receiving medical attention he said the door “burst open” and Michael Dempsey charged at him “aggressively”.

Mr Jarvis, who denied using anything other than restraint techniques himself, said he suffered a broken nose, chipped teeth, bruised ribs, heavy bleeding and a substantial cut to his head.

Michael Dempsey said " As a parent you just want to protect your son and your family. I am embarrassed by our actions."

Judge Unsworth said he was totally satisfied that Michael had not acted in defence of his son, nor had the pair been subject to a significant degree of provocation.

