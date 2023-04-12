Power has been restored to thousands of homes following treacherous weather conditions.

Over 17,000 properties lost power after winds topping 55mph hit large parts of Cumbria and Lancashire.

Electricity North West engineers have now restored power to 95% of these properties after working through the night.

A spokesperson for Electricity North West said: “It has been an extremely busy period as we experienced high winds for a prolonged period of time.

“The majority of the incidents on the power network have been caused by trees and other debris falling on overhead power lines but despite these issues, we responded quickly and have been able to restore power to thousands of properties.

“Our teams will continue to work throughout the day, so power can be restored as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Council workers are out clearing debris from the damage caused by the storm.

