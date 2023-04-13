A huge collection of model railways expected to sell for up to £100,000 will be auctioned at Cockermouth today.

The lots, which were owned by a single collector, include over 1000 locomotives and 3000 pieces of rolling stock. The sale also includes lamps, signage, books and crafting materials.

It is estimated that the individual may have spent £300,000 to buy the items originally.

The replicas of the ‘City of Bristol’, County of Northampton and ‘Elders Fyffes’ together have an estimate of £80-£120. Credit: Mitchells

The collection comes from a deceased estate in West Cumbria and is being auctioned at Mitchells of Cockermouth today.

The estimated value comes from the sheer quantity of the lots and because many are in original boxed condition.

The sale also includes two original signs from Cockermouth Railway Station which closed in 1966 just before the demise of the Penrith to west coast line. The signs have a conservative estimate of £500-£800 but auctioneers say they could sell for over £1,000 each.

