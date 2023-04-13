Play Brightcove video

The first woman to lead the Westmorland Show in its 200 year history is set to retire.

Christine Knipe has been chief executive of the Westmorland Agricultural Society for the last 18 years. When she started, the show was half the size that it is now.

The show first took place in 1799 with competitions including the best field or turnips or the best pat of butter. In 2018 and 2019 it was the largest one-day agricultural show in the country.

Christine has seen the show through some of its most difficult years, including the foot and mouth outbreak, two recessions and the COVID pandemic.

Lisa Bennett, Chair, said: “Christine has been a real asset to Westmorland, she is hugely respected in the industry and her leadership has taken the Society to the next level.

"She has lived and breathed the Westmorland County Show for such a long time and it must have been a hard decision for her to stand aside. Speaking about her upcoming retirement, Christine said: "This might sound very sad, but I'm really looking forward to being able to go out and pick blackberries again in August, because as soon as they're ripe, I've been run off my feet.

"And although I keep thinking - I'll see them on the bushes - and I very rarely get to pick blackberries. So that is something that I'm really keen to do."

