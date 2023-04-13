A group of walkers improvised by using a gate as a stretcher when one of them injured their ankle descending Scafell Pike.

On Tuesday afternoon, the party of hikers were heading back to Seathwaite having climbed England's highest mountain when one walker slipped, causing injury.

Due to poor mobile reception in the area, one of the group descended to Seathwaite farm to contact mountain rescue.

While waiting for the Keswick team to arrive, the group made progress down the hill with the aid of passing walkers.

When they got to Stockley Bridge, they made use of a gate as a makeshift stretcher and continued descending until the Keswick team came upon them.

The mountain rescue team was called out just after 5pm on Tuesday. Credit: Keswick Mountain Rescue Team

Pain relief was provided and the ankle splinted. The casualty was then carried using a real stretcher to their car so they could be taken to hospital.

In the meantime, mountain rescue staff took the gate back to Stockley Bridge and put it back on its hinges. The gate is now in fine working order.

As the casualty was taken down, mountain rescue returned the improvised stretcher to its rightful place. Credit: Keswick Mountain Rescue Team

The operation involved 23 mountain rescue team members and took just over two and a half hours.

The team fitted the gate back onto its hinges at Stockley Bridge. Credit: Keswick Mountain Rescue Team

