The site of a First World War military camp near Hawick has been recognised for its national importance.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) awarded Stobs Camp scheduled monument status. The seven kilometre site included a civilian internment camp, prisoner-of-war camp and training trenches along with a tank target range.

The Stobs Estate was originally purchased by the War Office in 1902, with the aim of having a permanent training base and barracks for one of the Army Corps. Within months of its creation, nearly 20,000 troops had been through the camp, making it larger than the population of Hawick, at the time.

The most significant parts of what remains at the original site include the last surviving example of a First World War prisoner of war accommodation hut still in its original location in the UK.

HES say that the site is of national importance because it makes a significant contribution to our understanding of the military heritage of Scotland.

The assessment of Stobs Camp also found that the site is a rare example of an extensive military camp and serves as a physical reminder of the importance of military camps and wartime internment as part of Scotland’s recent past.

Dara Parsons, Head of Designations at HES, said: “Stobs Camp is an outstanding monument to Scotland’s role in the two great conflicts of the 20th century. It gives us a unique insight into the experience of those involved in these conflicts; those that served in the British military, civilian internees and prisoners of war.

“Designating a site as a scheduled monument helps to recognise what is most special and ensures that significance informs long-term management for future generations."

