A Stranraer BMX stunt performer has taken his sport to new heights, riding in a skatepark suspended 2000ft in the air.

Kriss Kyle, 31 is seen, in new footage released by Red Bull, doing tricks underneath the world's largest operating hot air balloon above Wiltshire.

He said: "I never would have dreamt in a million years that I'd be getting to do the projects that I get to do. By far, this is the biggest challenge I've ever faced in my life."

In the past, the Dumfries and Galloway stuntman has jumped from a helicopter onto the Burj Al Arab skyscraper and paraglided with his bike. Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

“I’ve had to push past my fears several times before on Red Bull projects, but nothing has compared to this. Having to climb over the edge of the basket to get down to the skatepark underneath was such a crazy experience."

Kriss has been riding a BMX since he was 10-year-old growing up in Stranraer, winning his first competition in Edinburgh at 2008.

He revealed how this idea began, saying: "I was mountain biking up this horrible hill behind my house. It was a beautiful day – blue sky and pure sun. A thought popped into my head – imagine riding a floating skatepark up in the sky."

The Red Bull team had to wait nearly 11 months for the perfect conditions to perform the stunt. It required precise wind speeds as well as high atmospheric pressure and cold and dry weather.

The BMX bowl was created by Red Bull specifically for the stunt.

