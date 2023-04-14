A coroner has said she will support extra safety measures being discussed on a busy road in Cumbria in a bid to halt an alarming trend of fatigue-related crash deaths.

During the past four years, there have been seven fatal collisions across the A66 through the Eden Valley.

Driver error is often mentioned as a common cause of crashes on a 20-mile section of the trans-Pennine route - with one particular patch between Kirkby Thore and Crackenthorpe highlighted as a major concern.

Cumbria coroner Kirsty Gomersal said: "The most appropriate and proportionate action for me to take is to write a letter to National Highways expressing my and my coronial colleagues’ concern about fatalities on this stretch of the A66 and support for any action which could be taken in the interim to reduce the number of fatalities which occur."

She added she will write a letter to National Highways "in due course.”

It comes following discussions at an inquest into a crash where a westbound Honda CRV driven by Laurie Flood veered into the eastbound lane in 13 February 2022

The 76-year-old suffered multiple unsurvivable injuries and was trapped in his vehicle but told a paramedic who treated him after the smash he was traveling “faster than I should have been, 80-90mph."

He later died after being taken to Carlisle’s Cumberland Infirmary.

A police forensic investigator at the time outlined a list of potential causes to the crash - including, excessive speed of the Honda, distraction, driver error, fatigue, intoxication as Mr Flood had consumed cocaine before the incident.

Ms Gomersal said: “In my judgement, on the evidence provided, and in the opinion of others, it is very difficult if not impossible for me to say why this incident has happened.”

She did express the view that fatigue and a medical episode were “less likely” than other possibilities. Mr Flood had denied any loss of consciousness at the scene and hadn’t complained of suffering any chest pains.

Ms Gomersal concluded the death of Mr Flood, a retired property repairer from Leeds, was due to a road traffic collision.

Sergeant Lee Hill, an officer with 17 years’ experience investigating fatal collisions in Cumbria Constabulary’s roads policing unit, said that his recent analysis of the 20-mile A66 stretch showed "a large proportion of fatigue-related collisions.”

New technology has also highlighted an increased number of collisions on the stretch between Kirkby Thore and Crackenthorpe which were “mainly due to fatigue” and involved vehicles heading west having switched from dual carriageway to single.

The A66 Northern Trans-Pennine project aims to dual the remaining single carriageway along a 50-mile stretch of the A66. Credit: National Highways

A major project to dual all single carriageway stretches between Scotch Corner and Penrith is due to start in 2024 and take around a decade to complete.

Sergeant Hill said central barriers separating west- and eastbound traffic would help to prevent head-on collisions.

But of the intervening period, Ms Gomersal asked the officer: “Does this remain a potential risk of fatalities caused by fatigue until the works are done?”

Sergeant Hill said: “It does. Yes. It’s a continuing risk as we go on until it’s upgraded.”

He said representatives of the police, fire service, highways and other interested parties met monthly to discuss collision trends.

They are next due to get together on 17 April when that Eden stretch and possible interim solutions will be on the agenda.

“My initial suggestion for that would be the insertion of rumble strips which would give a vibration and audible alert to drivers that may, if they are coming under the effects of fatigue, give them a jolt as they leave the dual carriageways,” he said.

“That’s just my opinion. I need to consult with highways about whether that’s an acceptable response until the A66 is upgraded.”

Other improvements could include illuminated warning signs.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...