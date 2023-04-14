A Cumbria Police officer has been dismissed from the force, and been barred from serving ever again, after a hearing found him guilty of gross misconduct.

The allegations made against Inspector Simon Gee were that he made sexualised comments towards female colleagues at an out-of-work leaving event. It is also claimed that he intentionally touched the bare leg of a woman officer.

The hearing concluded on 14 April 2023 - and of the allegations, two were found to amount to Misconduct, with the two further allegations being found to amount to Gross Misconduct.

He has now been dismissed from the force and has been placed on a barred list, meaning he will not be able to become a police officer in another area.

Deputy Chief Constable Rob Carden from Cumbria Police said: “Cumbria Police holds its officers to the highest standard of integrity – whether they are on-duty or off-duty. It is clear that the actions of the officer fell well short of these standards.

“Whilst this incident took place whilst the officer was off-duty, their comments and actions towards policing colleagues were inappropriate and inexcusable.

“No police officer should act in such a way

“I hope that the outcome of the Misconduct Proceedings will demonstrate to the public that all allegations against police officers and staff are treated with the utmost seriousness, investigated thoroughly and, where wrong-doing is found to be evidenced, significant action taken to hold them accountable.

