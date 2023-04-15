Appeal to locate Canadian student believed missing in Lake District

An appeal for information has been launched for a Canadian student who is believed to have gone missing in Cumbria.

Scott McGrath, aged 23, last contacted his family on 6 April ahead of a visit to the Lake District which was expected to last for a week.

The 23-year-old is currently studying at the University of Sheffield.

Scott is described as being white, 6ft tall, wears glasses, of a large, muscular build with black curly hair and a black curly beard.

It is believed that he may be carrying a blue backpack.Anyone who has seen Scott or knows where he might be is asked to contact Cumbria Police on 101.Police have also appealed directly to Scott himself to make contact if he sees their appeal.

