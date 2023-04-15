Galashiels' Ryan Mania's horse Hill Sixteen dies in Grand National
Jockey Ryan Mania's horse has died during the Grand National 2023 at Aintree Racecourse.
Hill Sixteen fell during the opening stages of the race and suffered fatal injuries. The 10-year-old was trained by Sandy Thomson and ridden by Ryan Mania, both from Galashiels.
For Ryan Mania, this was a decade after he claimed an unlikely win there on 66/1 shot Aurora’s Encore in 2013.
He retired from horse racing in 2014 saying he “no longer got a kick out of winning” and citing issues in maintaining his riding weight as another main reason, but returned five years later.