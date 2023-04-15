People across the Borders and South of Scotland are being urged to only use Accident and Emergency departments if they need to, amid intense pressure on services.

In the Borders, the health board has reported increased admissions, long waiting times in A and E, and that Borders General Hospital is currently at capacity.

Meanwhile, unexpected staffing pressures at Galloway Community Hospital means that some patients in the Wigtownshire area may be diverted to the Royal Infirmary in Dumfries.

Patients and carers are being asked to be flexible and aware of the difficulties staff are facing.

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership says the situation has been ongoing since Easter, and that all available staffing capacity is in use to help meet demand.

