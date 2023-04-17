Stranraer have sacked manager Jamie Hamill and his assistant Darryl Duffy following a 8-0 defeat against East Fife.

The Blues currently sit seventh in League Two and are five points ahead of bottom placed Albion Rovers, with the side who finishes last in the division facing off against the winners of either the Highland or Lowland league to keep their spot in the league.

Hamill's dismissal comes following a 8-0 defeat at the hands of East Fife on Saturday. Stranraer were just two goals behind at the break before Scott Robertson's red card just before half time.

A second half capitulation happened though with six goals shipped in the second half.

In a statement on the club's website the club said: "Everyone at the club thank both Jamie and Darryl for all of their hard work and dedication during their tenure.

"Steps have already been taken to fill the positions, with further announcement through media release to follow tomorrow."

