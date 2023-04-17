Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson is looking for his forward players to step-up following their stalemate at home to fellow promotion hopefuls Northampton Town.

The Blues have now only scored in one of their last seven games, where they defeated Tranmere Rovers 2-0 at Brunton Park.

In the last seven matches there have been four goalless draws and two 1-0 defeats on the road.

Despite the dip in form in recent weeks the Blues currently remain in the play-off spots and are only two points behind third placed Stevenage, although they have a game in hand.

Speaking after the Northampton game to the clubs website Simpson believes his side need to stick to what they have done to lift them up the table this season.

He said: "We just seem as though we’re waiting for something to happen instead of making something happen as we’ve done for the bulk of the season.

“I don’t know what’s affected that or what has changed that, but it’s a mentality thing. We’ve got to a point where we’re making ourselves hard to beat, which is really good.

“I thought Tomas [Holy] made a couple of outstanding saves and defensively we’re strong, but we need to make ourselves a tough team to play against as well.

“In terms of the forward stuff, that isn’t what we’re doing at the moment. We’re a little bit tentative and reactionary instead of going and making things happen."

Paul Simpson believes his side need to remain confident and to remind themselves that they are in a good place.

Paul Simpson after the recent defeat to Leyton Orient. Credit: PA

He said: “We’re still in a strong position and we’ve still got the games where it’s in our hands. We’re still in a good position, but if we’re going to do it, I want us to go down kicking and screaming and have a right good go at it.

“We need to get back to it quickly, there’s no point feeling sorry for ourselves. There are loads of positives I can take, I can’t fault their work rate or attitude, I can’t fault the way we’ve defended as a team, but I want us to start showing that we’re a bloody tough side to play against in the way we do our forward play.”

Looking ahead, United host Stockport County at Brunton Park on Tuesday with both sides locked on 71 points.

The game will go a long way to deciding Carlisle's fate this season.

Speaking ahead of the match ahead of Stockport, Simpson has some selection headaches with defender Ben Barclay ineligible to face his parent club.

He said: "We’ve got a decision to make, but it’s no bigger a decision than any of the ones we make week to week, so hopefully we’ll make a good one. Ben’s done really well, we knew he wasn’t going to be able to play.

“That’s part of the agreement, part of how loans are. It’s something we’ve just got to take on the chin and it’s up to us to put a team out that’s got energy, a desire, a will to go and win.

“Whoever plays, they have to work hard, show the same desire to keep the ball out of the back of the net, like we’ve been showing recently. If we do that we’ll be ok.”

“In terms of people stepping up, we had Jordan [Gibson] at right wing back and I thought he did well,” he added. “I played him because I wanted to be really positive.

"We’ll see what shape Stockport play, I’ll have a look and see how everybody is when I get them back in, it’s just up to us to make sure we pick the right side."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...