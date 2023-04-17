Union Chain Bridge connecting Scotland and England re-opens after restoration

The Union Chain Bridge connecting Scotland and England has re-opened following restoration works.

The 202-year-old bridge is the oldest vehicle suspension bridge in the world. The work on the bridge saw 30 months of work take place with every single piece removed, checked and restored or replaced before being reassembled.

Funding for the bridge saw £3.14 million received from the National Lottery Heritage Fund in September 2019.

Both Northumberland Council and Scottish Borders Council committed match funding towards the £10 million scheme. Other fundraising for the project came from a ctivities by the Friends of Union Chain Bridge.

Northumberland County Council Leader Glen Sanderson said: “This is a fabulous moment for everyone involved with this hugely technical project – to finally see this famous structure in all its glory as it was over 200 years ago.

“This bridge stands as a testament to partnership working and shows what can be achieved when everyone is pulling in the same direction. It’s a glorious structure and I’m sure will be a huge draw to tourists as well as providing a much-needed day to day connection for local communities on both sides of the border.”

The bridge is over 200 years old and connects Scotland and England. Credit: PA Images

Councillor John Greenwell, Executive Member for Roads Development & Maintenance at Scottish Borders Council said: “Seeing the Union Chain Bridge link now re-established is an extremely pleasing moment for everyone involved across this project.

“Years of hard work has gone into making the restoration possible from the Friends group which has long campaigned for the bridge’s preservation, to all the funders, and the project team and skilled workers who have undertaken the careful works to dismantle, repair and reinstate this unique crossing.

Restoration work got underway in October 2020. Credit: PA

“It’s a symbolic link between England and Scotland which has now been protected for many generations to come and I am sure all those involved will feel an incredible sense of pride that this day has come.”

Restoration of the bridge saw state of the art technical engineering with traditional workmanship used when the bridge was first built.

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “We are thrilled to see that the iconic Union Chain Bridge has reopened thanks to the dedication and hard work of the project team. It is a ground-breaking feat of engineering and the fact that it remains such a significant landmark, and standout tourist attraction after more than 200 years, is a testament to the UK’s remarkable industrial heritage.

“Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, we are very proud to have invested in this fantastic project. The restoration of the bridge has not only improved transport links and connectivity for the area extending across the Scotland-England border, it is also making a positive impact for local communities and visitors to explore the heritage and stories of this wonderful structure, we are excited to see that continue now the bridge has reopened.”

