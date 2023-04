On tonight's programme - The SNP's treasurer Colin Beattie is arrested by police investigating the party's finances. Just weeks after becoming First Minister, Humza Yousaf admits it it's not helpful. Also on the programme, as the crisis in his party deepens, Mr Yousaf delivers his first big policy speech at Holyrood. A local foodbank tells us he should be focussing on the cost of living.

Play Brightcove video