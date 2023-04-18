A Just Stop Oil protester from Cumbria has spoken out about her decision to interrupt play at the Crucible on Monday evening.

Margaret Reid, 52, from Kendal who was one of two protesters who climbed onto the snooker tables with paint being thrown over one of them.

The protesters are demanding the UK government stop all new UK fossil fuel projects and are calling on UK sporting institutions to join in "civil resistance" against the government’s policies.

Speaking about her decision to take part Margaret said: "I did not take this action lightly, but I cannot remain a passive spectator while our government knowingly pushes us down a path to destruction.

"They are giving handouts of £236 million per week of our money to the most profitable industry on earth, during a cost of living crisis. I can no longer justify watching from the side lines.“I am angry and heartbroken that I have found myself in a position where taking this sort of disruptive action is the only way to get heard.”

The pair who stormed the tables were removed by security and arrested.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said:“In moments of emergency, we must stand up and be brave, we must stand up for good over evil, life over death, right over wrong. Just Stop Oil is calling on everyone to pick a side. Either you are actively supporting civil resistance, fighting for life, or you are complicit with genocide.“The time is now. Join us and slow march, while you still can. Our indefinite campaign of civil resistance begins on April 24th and will not end until our government ends new oil, gas and coal.”

Another of those taking action Eddie Whittingham, 25, a student at Exeter university said:“I don’t want to be disrupting something that people enjoy, but we’re facing an extremely grave situation. Europe is experiencing its worst drought in 500 years. We’re seeing mass crop failure right now. We’re facing mass starvation, billions of refugees and civilisational collapse if this continues.”

South Yorkshire Police said a 30-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and are in police custody.

The force said in a statement: “Two people were detained after protesters gained entry to The Crucible earlier this evening.

“A 30-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. Both are in police custody.”

