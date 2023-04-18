My Name is Doddie foundation launch new MND research strategy

The My Name is Doddie foundation has launched a new strategy to help put more research into finding a cure for motor neurone disease.

Called 'Catalysing a Cure', it is aimed at developing new treatments for for the condition.

The charity was set up by Borders rugby great Doddie Weir. Former Scotland international Weir died last year at the age of 52 after being diagnosed with MND in 2016.

The foundation has stated these three areas to focus their research.

Validating therapeutic targets as our understanding of the biology of MND grows, so does the list of potential targets for new treatments. We will ensure novel targets are rigorously assessed, so the most promising ones can be taken forward to develop new treatments.

Accelerating new treatments we will support the development of a diverse portfolio of new treatments that have the potential of big impact for people living with MND. We will help to advance the most promising ones, so they reach the clinic faster.

Improving translation too often, drugs that are tested in clinical trials fail to replicate the promise they showed in pre-clinical studies. We will encourage research that addresses barriers to effective translation including earlier detection and diagnosis of MND and the development of better biomarker and patient stratification strategies.

The foundation state that they will be able to achieve this in four ways.

Invest In a portfolio of cutting-edge translational research through our new competitive grant scheme and strategic initiatives, which will be announced later in the year.

Partner With all those who can help us achieve our vision, leveraging expertise and generating bigger funding pots, to accelerate progress together.

Influence The research agenda to boost investment for targeted MND research and accelerate the adoption of innovative approaches and ways of thinking.

Involve People affected by MND so their needs remain at the heart of all our activities.

Jessica Lee, the Director of Research, for the foundation said: "Our new Research Strategy “Catalysing a Cure” outlines our commitment and ambition over the next five years to advance MND research, expediting the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure.

"We recognise that people living with MND do not have time to wait, so we are driving forward our strategy at pace.

"We have already opened applications to our flagship grant scheme and we are encouraging researchers who share our vision of a world free of MND to get in touch to discuss their ideas with us.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...