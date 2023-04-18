First Minister Humza Yousaf has revealed that peak rail fares will be scrapped on ScotRail services as part of his three-year plan for his administration.

A six-month trial scrapping peak rail fares will begin in October.

Speaking to MSPs, Mr Yousaf said the evidence from the pilot will be used to assess fares across the rail network.

"I can confirm today that the six-month pilot to remove peak-time fares from ScotRail services will start in October of this year," he said.

Peak fares will be scrapped on a six month trial period from October. Credit: PA

"The evidence from this pilot - and our wider fair fares review - will allow us to bring forward further targeted measures, from next year onwards, to ensure that the costs of transport are more fairly shared."

The news comes as The Scottish Government has published a document setting out its plans for the next three years of Humza Yousaf's administration.

Addressing MSPs in Holyrood on Tuesday, Mr Yousaf said the party would focus on three distinct "missions", focusing on equality, opportunity and community.

In his first major parliamentary speech, Mr Yousaf said: "The Scottish Government is today publishing a document - called 'new leadership, a fresh start for Scotland' - which sets out how the government I lead will address our challenges, build on our successes and capitalise on our strengths.

"It sets out the key aims and deliverables we intend to achieve in each Cabinet Secretary's portfolio - working constructively with our Green party colleagues.

"Throughout the next three years we will report routinely, regularly and transparently on our performance against those aims and outcomes."

The launch of the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS), due to come into force in Scotland in August will be delayed until 1 March next year, Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf has announced.

Humza Yousaf set-out plans for three years of his administration. Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

"I remain committed to this Scheme as a way to increase recycling, reduce litter and help achieve our net zero ambitions.

"But we recognise the uncertainty that continues to be created as a result of the UK Government delaying the decision to exclude the scheme from the Internal Market Act. We had hoped for that decision this week - but it has not come.

"At the same time, I - and the Circular Economy Minister - have heard the concerns of business, particularly about the scheme's readiness for launch this August.

"As a result, we will now delay the launch of the scheme to the 1 March 2024. This provides 10 months for businesses to get ready.

"We will use that additional time to work with businesses, and Circularity Scotland, to address concerns with the scheme and ensure a successful launch next year."

A package of measures, Mr Yousaf said, would also be put in place to "simplify and de-risk" the scheme.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...