Stranraer appoint Scott Agnew as manager as former club captain returns

Stranraer have appointed former club captain Scott Agnew as their new manager following the dismissal of Jamie Hamill.

The 35-year-old joins the club where made 137 appearances for the Blues, scoring 36 goals.

Agnew has most recently been assistant manager at Airdrieonians, Raith Rovers and East Fife.

Agnew's first game in charge will be against Elgin City at Stair Park on Saturday.

Speaking on social media Agnew said of his appointment: "Delighted to be appointed manager of Stranraer. Thank you for all the well wishes, I’ll come back to everyone as soon as possible.

"Can’t wait to meet the players tonight & get back to Stair Park on Saturday."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...