Catch up on Representing Border 19th April 2023

On tonight's programme - Another twist in the troubled tale of the SNP's finances, as party treasurer Colin Beattie stands down after being arrested and then released without charge. Also on the programme, as Scottish ministers set out why they're taking the UK Government to court over its veto on gender reforms, we hear how the delay is affecting trans people. And the new education secretary tells us she'll follow through on Nicola Sturgeon's pledge to close the attainment gap.

