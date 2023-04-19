Cumberland Council has confirmed their plans for public screenings in Carlisle and Workington for the King and Queen's coronation.

There will be events across both Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May and will be free to attend.

The event in Carlisle will take place in Victoria Park, which is in Bitts Park and the event in Workington will take place at the Leisure Centre's big screen.

The Workington event is a family friendly event, with no alcohol allowed. On the Saturday the event will be on from 9am until 1pm and the event on Sunday between 7pm and 9:30pm.

The Carlisle event will include food and drink stalls. On the Saturday the event will be on from 9am until 1pm and the event on Sunday between 4pm and 9:30pm.

Cumberland Council Cllr Anne Quilter, Portfolio holder for Vibrant and Healthy Places said: “This is a great opportunity for local communities to come together for this historic occasion. The family friendly events provide the chance to join in the celebrations.”

