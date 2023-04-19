Minister's talks on A75 improvements 'constructive' says Alister Jack

Dumfries and Galloway MP Alister Jack has welcomed a letter he received from new Scottish transport minister Kevin Stewart on improvement works to the A75 and A77.

Alister Jack said he was encouraged by the "constructive tone" of the letter he received from Kevin Stewart following a letter he sent.

The letter Alister Jack sent highlighted a report commissioned by Dumfries and Galloway Council and partner local authorities in Ayrshire and Northern Ireland which stated that dualling the roads could bring up to £5bn of 'positive benefits' for the UK.

Speaking about the improvement works Alister Jack said: "My constituents in south-west Scotland have waited too long for these roads to be upgraded and I was delighted that in last year’s Autumn Statement, the Chancellor of the Exchequer announced development funding for options to improve the A75, pending a business case from the Scottish Government."

Kevin Stewart replied by outlining work that the Scottish Government had previously done to identify strategic transport investment priorities for Scotland, culminating in the publication of a second Strategic Transport Projects Review in December 2022.

He said: "This could include, but is not limited to, enhancing overtaking opportunities, widening or realigning carriageways and improving junctions.

"I am pleased that both the Scottish and UK Governments agree that investment is needed on the A75 to improve safety and reliability, ensuring that the main route between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK is fit for purpose.

"My officials at Transport Scotland are continuing to work with the UK Department for Transport on the proposal to access this funding."

Alister Jack replied by saying: "I have long been clear that the way to improve the A75, a road I travel frequently, is for the Scottish Government to work with the UK Government.

"I am glad the new Holyrood administration has moved away from previous resistance to joining forces."

The roads run from Ayr to Stranraer and onwards from Stranraer to Gretna. Many of the roads are single carriageway, with HGVs restricted to 40mph.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...