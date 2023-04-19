New rules proposed regarding short term holiday lets welcomed by Cumbria MP

A government consultation has proposed changes to the laws regarding short term holiday lets.

The consultation, published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, will propose introducing planning permission for an existing home to start to be used as a short term let.

It will also consider whether to give owners flexibility to let out their home for up to a specified number of nights in a calendar year without the need for planning permission.

Short term lets have seen some local people throughout the country struggle to find affordable housing.

Dr Neil Hudson, MP for Penrith and The Border, said: “I really would urge local people who have long suffered the negative effects of short-term holiday lets to get involved and have their say. It is so important that local communities are in the driving seat when it comes to property usage.

“These proposals could greatly benefit areas in Penrith and The Border where local people can all too often find themselves priced out of the communities they live and work in.

“This is not about stamping out short-term lets completely but striking a balance that works for communities and is supported by local people. Short-term lets can provide working people with a valuable source of income and I know of local people who rent out their homes when they go on holiday. However, implementing sensible planning measures would rightly prioritise local families and I fully support the Government’s plan.”

The Department for Culture Media and Sport have also launched a separate consultation on a new registration scheme for short term lets.

The scheme is designed to find out the location of short term lets in the UK and how many of them there are.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up Housing and Communities, Michael Gove added: “Tourism brings many benefits to our economy but in too many communities we have seen local people pushed out of cherished towns, cities and villages by huge numbers of short-term lets.

Michael Gove spoke of the importance of the consultation.

“I’m determined that we ensure that more people have access to local homes at affordable prices, and that we prioritise families desperate to rent or buy a home of their own close to where they work.

“I have listened to representations from MPs in tourist hot spots and am pleased to launch this consultation to introduce a requirement for planning permissions for short term lets.”

Chris Brook, an outdoor instructor, has told ITV Border: "It's becoming increasingly difficult to find viewings or get anywhere in the Lake District.

"Everywhere we have looked at, there's been people there before us and then there is two or three viewings and there's been a bunch of people after us, and then trying to get your application in as fast as possible.

"There are so many people now who are having to stay at home because everywhere is a holiday rental.

"To be able to rent or be on the property ladder for the first time is almost impossible."

