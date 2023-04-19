The Solway Sharks are celebrating success at both the men's and women's level in what has been a historic season.

The men's side have secured a quadruple, winning every single competition they entered, becoming the first team from their division to achieve the feat.

The Solway Shark Ladies have also tasted success this season by winning the WNIHL Division 2 North championship title. They defeated Kingston Diamonds 16-0.

They are Scotland's only team in the Women's National Ice Hockey League.

Co-founder Mo Muir led the team with 4 goals and 4 assists, eager to see the team’s first division win since its inception in 2013. The remaining 12 goals were tallied by Alternate Captain Rosie Adey (2), Alternate Captain Michelle Croucher (2), Naomi Warwick, Rachel Eadie, Amanda Gardiner, Kara Murdoch, Katie Trachtenberg, and Lauren Clark (2), with rookie Megan Walker bagging her first goal and second assist of the season.

The Solway Sharks won all four trophies they could have this season. Credit: ITV

The ladies team completed the season undefeated on their way to winning the league title.

The Sharks Ladies’ 12-0-0 season has also earned them a spot in the WNIHL playoffs, which will take place in Sheffield on May 27th and May 28th. If the Sharks Ladies are able to win both playoff games, they will earn promotion to the WNIHL Division 1.

Captain Amanda Murdoch said: "This season has been our season so far, we have worked on building up our team for nearly 10 years.

"We started off as a development team with a handful of players that had played in juniors or recreational and since then we have gained players and lost players but this season we have the team we have dreamed of since the start.

"Winning the game Saturday was a dream come true for all the team as we have worked so so hard to gain this title. Having this under our belts gives us more confidence to go and do our best at playoffs."

That confidence was shared with assistant captain Michelle Croucher, she said: "Phenomenal season for us at solway ladies! To be part of history and to see the game grow for future women makes me not only proud to wear solway ladies' shirt but of every player on the team. Women working for other women to make the dream a reality."

Player and coach Mo Muir believes the team success is a culmination of a decade of hard work, she said: "From a dream to a reality, 10 years in the making, starting team from scratch with development sessions to joining a well established league with the aim to spread the word of women's hockey in Scotland.

"The team has always been made of females of all ages and all abilities, beginners to experienced players with one thing in common the love of the sport."

The success the female side has seen has been echoed by the men's side as they celebrated a historic quadruple. The team won every trophy they could have this season.

Captain Struan Tonnar spoke of the excitement and pride the team has in its success.

He said: "It was a great weekend and a great season to top off with the national final on Sunday. And yeah, very happy boys and a change room fans were buzzing or even a good weekend.

"We get 500/600 people come in on the weekends and I'll just say all the kids that are coming through are absolutely positive, be here and play on and we're come in on Saturday night and see the boys out here scared for each other. It creates a real atmosphere and there's no better place on Saturday night in Dumfries than this building."

Coach Martin Grubb spoke of the family values the club has. He said: " We try and create this family environment from our supporters to the volunteers to the board and club itself, to our families.

"Everybody's included determined to succeed. Obviously, they have the abilities, as they've shown, and we've got tremendous pride to add another facility as well. So we want to be the best. And we've proved that we are the best."

