Workington residents are set to face disruption to their bin collections as members of the Unite Union for Allerdale Waste Services get set for strike action.

The strikes are set to take place between Thursday 27 to Sunday 30 April with further industrial action threatened if an improved pay offer is not made.

60 members are taking strike action over "poverty pay rates" with loaders earning £10.90 per hour. Refuse lorry drivers, who have to hold a HGV licence, are paid £11.89 per hour.

Workers at Allerdale Waste Services recently received a 10.1% pay increase, although with inflation higher than that the union say that it is a "overall real terms pay cut."

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It is outrageous that our members, who are delivering vital local cleansing services, are on poverty rates of pay.

“The low pay our members are suffering combined with the cost of living crisis means that they are struggling daily to make ends meet.

“Unite has a laser like focus on the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and the workforce at Allerdale Waste Services will be receiving the union’s undivided support.”

Unite regional officer Lewis Watson said: “The strike action will inevitably result in large-scale disruption as residents’ bins will go uncollected. But this dispute is entirely the fault of management at Allderale Waste Services, who have had every opportunity to make a fair pay offer but have failed to do so.

“Allerdale Waste Services and Cumberland council must stop prevaricating and make our members a fair offer.”

