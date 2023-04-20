Catch Up On Representing Border - 20th April 2023

On tonight's programme - Humza Yousaf insists the SNP is financially stable, but admits the party still owes former Chief Executive Peter Murrell money. A Tory peer's suggestion powers should be stripped from Holyrood gets a frosty reception from the Scottish Conservatives. And the controversial Deposit Return Scheme is in the doldrums, as the minister responsible confirms it's been delayed and watered down.

Play Brightcove video

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: