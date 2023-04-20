The award-winning Culture Bazaar is returning to Carlisle this weekend, celebrating all of the different cultures in Cumbria.

The two day event is being held at Carlisle College on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April and is expected to attract over 5,000 visitors.

The event will be on between 12pm and 6pm and will bring together people from various backgrounds to experience different cultures, food, dance, music and art.

The event was first established in Carlisle in 2007 by founder Saj Ghafoor OBE.

The event in 2020 welcomed more than 4,000 people. Credit: Multicultural Cumbria

Speaking about the upcoming plans for this edition of the Culture Bazaar, Saj Ghafoor said: "People always comment on the great atmosphere at Culture Bazaar. It’s going to be a great weekend.

"We have got so much planned for all the family including fantastic live performances, dancing, singing, music and amazing food so people can try authentic home cooking from all the continents."

Some of the activities available will be bade making, origami and arts and crafts workshops.

The previous Bazaar event was held in 2020 with over 4,000 visitors celebrating the diverse communities living in the region and after a break due to the pandemic organisers are expecting record numbers to attend the event this weekend.

Greystone Community Centre hosted the first Bazaar which saw 200 visitors and Saj expects at least 5,000 to attend the event this year. Previous events has seen 60 nationalities brought together.

Saj Ghafoor believes the event has showcased that the UK is one of the most diverse and accepting countries in the world.

She said: "It has been embraced within the UK for many years and has helped to shape the nation into one of the most diverse and accepting countries in the world. We must aim to create an environment of acceptance, support and friendship for all so that everyone can contribute to our communities in a meaningful and positive way.

Sal Ghafoor started the event in 2007. Credit: Multicultural Cumbria

“Multicultural Cumbria promotes cultural understanding and integration of the whole community. What better way than to use music, dance, food arts and crafts to connect to people without the barrier of language.

"This offers everyone the opportunity to experience the richness of world cultures from within our diverse communities.”

Deepa Pillai, originates from Kerala in India, was of the first oversea nurses to join North Cumbria Integrated Care.

She believes she is lucky to call Carlisle her home, she said: "I don’t know what exactly attracted me to Carlisle in the first place, but I am lucky to be here.

"I enjoy working on the wards at the Cumberland Infirmary and I’ve always been made to feel very welcome.

"NCIC is an inclusive employer, and everyone respects each other and everyone’s cultural differences. It’s great to be part of such an amazing team. I am really looking forward to talking about my experiences and meeting people from other nationalities at this weekend’s Culture Bazaar.”

