Poppies are to be made entirely from paper from this year and are being made at a factory in Kendal.

Part of the poppies have been made at the James Cropper factory since 1978 and now with a new entirely paper design, the whole poppy will be made in Cumbria. Previously part of the poppies made were plastic.

The new paper poppy is said to reduce carbon emissions by 40% and can be recycled in ordinary paper recycling collections.

Steve Adams, Chief Executive at James Cropper said: "Every year since 1978, red and green papers made at our paper mill are transformed into millions of poppies for the annual Poppy Appeal that continues to provide vital support to the Armed Forces community.

"Although we are involved each year, we never take for granted what this symbol means to so many families and the country as a whole.

"Everyone at James Cropper is very proud of our long-standing involvement in the production of the paper poppy, worn the world over as a symbol of respect and remembrance."

In a statement James Cropper said: "James Cropper is proud to have co-created the poppy which will reduce carbon emissions by 40 per cent. It is free from single-use plastic and can be recycled in ordinary paper recycling collections."The design is part of the charity’s commitment to reducing single-use plastic in all its activities in a drive to be economical, sustainable, and less impactful to the environment.

"Marking 45 years of partnership with the RBL, the paper provided for the new design is made from a blend of renewable fibres from responsible sources, 50 per cent of which has been recovered from paper coffee cup production via James Cropper’s CupCycling facility in Cumbria."

James Cropper worked closely with the Royal British Legion to create the paper poppy.

Gary Ryan, the Royal British Legion's Executive Director of Marketing, Fundraising and Remembrance said: "We're proud to have designed a plastic-free poppy that will enable people to show their support for our Armed Forces community in a more sustainable way.

"We are thankful to our long-standing supplier James Cropper who developed the innovative paper used in the new poppy.

"The company’s industry-leading technology which reuses waste from the manufacture of coffee cups has ensured the iconic poppy is now made entirely from responsibly sourced materials.

"The Royal British Legion provides a lifeline for serving personnel, veterans and their families facing hardship, injury and bereavement. We hope our new plastic-free poppy, which will be available alongside existing poppy stocks, will encourage people to support the Poppy Appeal this year and help us continue our vital work."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...