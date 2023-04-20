Two parents charged following alleged murder of their baby boy appear in court.

30-year-old Reece Martin Kelly and Georgia Wright, aged 22, face allegations brought as part of a Cumbria Police investigation into the death in 2021 of four-month-old Dallas Kelly, from Workington.

Kelly, of Hunday Court, Workington, and Wright, of Workington, respectively attended the crown court on Thursday remotely over a video link and in person in the dock.

Kelly is charged with the alleged murder of his son Dallas Kelly on October 19, 2021.

He and Wright jointly face a charge which alleges cruelty to Dallas Kelly between May and October, 2021. This states that the pair “deliberately or recklessly ill-treated, neglected and exposed” Dallas in a manner likely to cause him “unnecessary suffering or injury to health”.

It is alleged they did so by failing to take him to important medical appointments, failing to provide adequate parental supervision or care, and exposing him to harmful substances.

During today’s 40-minute hearing, Wright pleaded not guilty to the child cruelty charge.

She also pleaded not guilty to a separate charge which alleges she caused or allowed the death of Dallas Kelly on or before October 19. Court papers say this is alleged to have occurred at a time when she was a member of the same household as — and having frequent contact with — Dallas when there was “a significant risk of serious physical harm being caused” to the baby by the alleged unlawful act of another.

This charge further alleges that Wright “failed to take such steps as she could reasonably have been expected to take to protect Dallas Kelly from the risk”.

Wright and Kelly, appeared in front of a High Court judge, Mr Justice Christopher Butcher, who also attended the hearing remotely.

Kelly did not enter pleas to any of the allegations he faces. His barrister told the court his legal team had not yet had chance to guide him through minor charges to wording on an amended charge sheet.

Mr Justice Butler also listened to submissions from barristers in the case about the instruction of expert witnesses for a forthcoming trial, which at present is due to start on 12 June and last around three weeks.

In the meantime, a further crown court hearing was fixed for 10 May with Kelly remaining remanded in custody and Wright granted bail.

Both Kelly and Wright also jointly face a second cruelty charge relating to a boy aged two.

