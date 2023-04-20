First meeting and first Chairman for Westmorland and Furness Council

Westmorland and Furness Council has appointed a new Chairman and Deputy Chairman at its inaugural meeting.

Councillor Matt Severn, the Liberal Democrat member for Kendal Highgate, was appointed as the Chairman.

Fellow Liberal Democrat Councillor Ali Jama, the member for Upper Kent, has been appointed the Deputy Chairman.

Ali Jama has been appointed as Deputy Chairman. Credit: Westmorland and Furness Council

Westmorland and Furness Council took over control for council services previously provided by Barrow Borough Council, Eden District Council, South Lakeland District Council and Cumbria County Council on 1 April.

Speaking on his appointment Matt Severn said: "I am both deeply honoured and humbled to be the first Chair of the new Council and I look forward to representing all of the different, wonderful, communities and people of Westmorland and Furness in the civic year ahead.

“This role is important in raising the profile of both the new Council and its vital work; as well as the traditions, events and people that make Westmorland and Furness what it is.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in supporting councillors and residents.”

The other new local authority in the county is Cumberland Council.

