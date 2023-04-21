There will be direct weekday services again between Carlisle and Glasgow Central on the West Coast Mainline following the completion of the latest phase of improvement works at Carstairs Junction.

Services operating on weekdays had been subject to diversions with journey times extended.

The improvement works are part of a £164 million project to upgrade Carstairs Junction.

The Scottish Government investment has seen engineers working to simplify and upgrade the track layout – clearing bottlenecks and making the junction more reliable.

What work has been taking place?

Since the start of March engineers have:

Installed 7km of track and laid more than 10,000 new sleepers.

Installed 135 new overhead line structures and renewed 22km of wiring

Run out 75km of new signalling cables.

Overhead power infrastructure and signalling systems have also been replaced or renewed during the project.

Jim McCleary, Network Rail programme manager for the Carstairs Junction remodelling project, said: “The reintroduction of direct services between Glasgow and Carlisle is fantastic news for passengers.

“Carstairs Junction was coming to the end of its operational lifespan and this crucial upgrade work will improve the reliability of this strategically important infrastructure – providing improved journeys for passengers and more capacity for freight.

“The project is progressing well and we look forward to completing our work and fully reopening the line for customers in June.”

The final phase of the improvement works will see the line remaining closed on weekends between now and early June.

The closure of Carstairs junction affects cross-border train operators including Avanti West Coast, Caledonian Sleeper, CrossCountry and TransPennine Express.

The junction at Carstairs see's more than 200 trains passing through on an average midweek day.

