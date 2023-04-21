Eleven arrested as more than £670,000 of drugs recovered in Scottish Borders

Eleven people have been arrested as more than £670,000 of drugs were recovered from the Scottish Borders.

Seven men and three women were arrested and all charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal for offences relating to the supply of controlled drugs.

A 35-year-old man was then arrested and charged in connection with offences, including being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, directing serious organised crime and money laundering offences.

A significant quantity of drugs were recovered including 4.5kg of cocaine and 5.5kg worth of heroin.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Houston, head of the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, said: “This has been a significant operation, aimed at disrupting the illegal supply of drugs in the Scottish Borders and associated organised crime.

“We will continue to investigate those who profit from, and care nothing for, the misery that drugs bring to individuals, their families and communities.

“Activity such as this is a good example of how specialist national units work closely with local policing colleagues to ensure action is taken to address criminal activity and support our local communities.”

The operation saw officers from Police Scotland's Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism teams working alongside local officers working on Operation Jabiru.Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, Divisional Commander for The Lothians and Scottish Borders, said: “This targeted operation demonstrates our commitment to ridding our streets of drugs. This is built on effective intelligence gathering and the help and support of the local community, who rightly do not tolerate the supply of drugs in their neighbourhoods.“I am grateful for the ongoing support policing has from our communities in the Borders and for the sustained support we have from our national colleagues, enabling the positive outcome we have seen in this case."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...